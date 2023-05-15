0

I saw two news

$910 billion in deposit flight from banks in one year

and

one week 98 billion out from bank

My main question is how long term investor protects from any harm that may be building up, other questions are

  1. Is this money leaving OUT of USA?
  2. Is the money going to different asset class?
  3. Is the money going to mattresses or just Evaporate ?
Improve this question
6
  • It’s going to different (bigger, with more government oversight) banks.
    – RonJohn
    12 hours ago
  • And government bonds.
    – RonJohn
    12 hours ago
  • @ronjohn if it is going to bigger banks, should not FRED (Federal Reserve Economic Data ) report it, net-out is $910 Billion
    – puzzled
    12 hours ago
  • 2
    You’d think. There’s not too many places for (American) money to go when you want the money to be safe: banks and bonds. Maybe that $910B was foreign money moved to the EU. I do know that lots of money moved from regional banks to big national banks.
    – RonJohn
    12 hours ago
  • 2
    The article says much more than that went into money market funds over the preceding few weeks, which might be part of the answer. It isn't clear whether those count as "bank accounts" even when banks provide access to them... I honestly don't see "harm building up", or money being taken out of circulation, or money leaving the US (seriously, where's a less risky place for it to go?).
    – keshlam
    10 hours ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .