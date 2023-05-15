Stack Exchange Network
Asked
Viewed
78 times
6
I saw two news
$910 billion in deposit flight from banks in one year
and
one week 98 billion out from bank
My main question is how long term investor protects from any harm that may be building up, other questions are
- Is this money leaving OUT of USA?
- Is the money going to different asset class?
- Is the money going to mattresses or just Evaporate ?
JohnFx♦
52.3k1212 gold badges128128 silver badges242242 bronze badges
asked 14 hours ago
puzzledpuzzled
1,01055 silver badges1616 bronze badges
