My car met with an accident early January. The doors were slammed and the person who hit our car admitted his fault and confirmed his insurance will take care of expense. This is what happened (Timeline).

Mid January: I started looking for collision companies to repair doors. Late January: I got appointment for quote Late January: I told insurance, that I need rental car as my cars doors are not getting fully locked. After lot of back and forth they gave me rental car. Collison company told me it will take 2-3 months to repair my car. Mid February: I gave my car for repair to Collision company. Early May: I got my car back & my car's battery was dead. Upon request Collison company gave me a new battery. Now we ran into another issue where my Starter of my car stopped working and I paid close to $1000 to replace the starter.

Mechanic who repaired it told me, there is a good chance that a week battery caused the Starter to fail. but there is no way to conclusively prove it.

When I gave my car to collision company, it had no issues. But now I am seeing these issues. Insurance is now saying prove that the starter failed due to accident. What are my options and how can I get insurance company to pay for these repairs ?