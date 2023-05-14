If there is a financial crisis in the future; whose balance sheet is relevant to assess the risk that I lose my shares in case of bankruptcies of financial institutions? I assume it is the balance where my stocks appear as an asset. Is that correct?

In that case, is it the depository, exchange, broker or the custodian, or someone else's balance sheet I should investigate for solvency issues? For bankruptcy, does it matter whether I hold the shares in street name, or direct registration?

I know that some institutions have insurance up to some limit (perhaps £15K or >$100K in some cases), but I have more than that in the market. And the insurers might not be able to pay, so I want to minimize risk by being with institutions that I think have a strong balance sheet to begin with.