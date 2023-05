I am new to the TradingView platform. I'm having trouble understanding the OHLC data at the top. The number after close is supposed to be the price change and then the percentage change in brackets. But when I calculate diff between close and open, it is giving a different value.

OHLC

In the example above, the diff between close and open is 7.95, but the value shown is 9.40. Can someone please explain where am I making a mistake?