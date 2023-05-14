0

I was asked to manage an account on line, since the owner was travelling, and I was given a log in information, first and second transactions went okay, since it was domestic transfers, but when I was asked for the 3rd transfer, it required me COT code, And I have to pay, the online bank has no phone number, only chat.. and it says, I have to pay $4,500 for th COT code, so I said, what can’t you just deduct it on the owners account, and the answer was, Oh, I can detect your IP location,,,

