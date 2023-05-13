In 2016 my daughter wanted to move back home (Minnesota) because she was in a not so good relationship so we bought a mobile home and and did some rehab on it. My daughter paid off her father for the cost of the mobile home and materials, her grandma gave her 3,000.00 to pay it off a bit quicker. She lived in the mobile for about 6 months. The boyfriend and father to my grandchildren wiggled his way back in and then after it was all paid for and he did not have a job for about 1yr after moving in. In 2020 do to Covid my daughter last her job so they added the boyfriend in the title for tax reasons and he is also on the lot rent and to get the renters credit his name had to be put on the title. Now he has a new girlfriend, switching religions and comes and goes when ever he wants to. Back in December he told my Daughter the when he got the income taxes back her would move out, will that has not happened. He kept ALL of the income taxes (12,000.00 about) did not split any of with my daughter and will not leave. My daughter is now on disability and he controls all of the money and he will not leave until he gets HALF of what the mobile home is worth (3,000.00) I feel he made a verbal agreement about the taxes and moving out back in December 2022. Is he entitled to 1,500.00 for the mobile home, or his he paid off because he kept 12,000.00 of the income taxes?? and is she owed any of the income tax? Peyer yrs they used it as a family and got stuff they needed.