I regularly see companies offering seasoned equity with a subscription right and whose capital increase is successful but whose stock still dips a few days after below the rate of the subscription right. In this case, is there any rational to buy this stock once it dipped? My reasoning is the following:
On a purely financial aspect, a successful capital increase is a healthy sign for the future of the company
On a psychological aspect, many shareholders bought their new shares at the rate of the subscription right and will thus be averse to selling below this rate, strengthening the stock that I bought below this rate until it reaches it again.