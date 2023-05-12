I'm using Scalable capital to invest in ETFs, without previous experience in the financial markets.

About half a year ago, I started putting a little bit of money in what is probably an obscure ETF, Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe ex Russia UCITS ETF EUR (C). It has a high nominal value, so I now own 0.375 parts of one share, worth 98 euro. Yesterday, I got a mail from Scalable capital, informing me that this ETF is no longer traded on the gettex exchange, so they are canceling my savings plan.

I wonder what are the consequences of this event for me, especially since I have read somewhere that the ownership of partial shares through SC is a kind of financial fiction. If I do nothing for a year and we assume that everything else stays equal (especially the ETF still not being available on gettex) will I still own 0.375 of a share, or 98 euro worth of a share at the course of the day, or something else? If, on the contrary, I decide to do something now, for example to sell my partial share so I get the 98 euro, how can I do that, since SC no longer trades these shares?