Closed. This question is . This question is opinion-based . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it can be answered with facts and citations by editing this post. Closed 1 hour ago. Improve this question

I'm wondering whether cryptocurrency options have the potential to have a similar impact on the market as stock options have had historically, after the development period of the stock market and futures market.

I really expect that the crypto market will follow a similar path of development and growth, with options contracts becoming an important part of that growth, so that I can be more confident trading option in crypto industry. What do you guys think?