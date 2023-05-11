I received a reminder from Service Canada regarding my CPP plans. I need help making sense as to what they wrote. I'm trying to pick the best strategy to maximize total income. These are the details:

If your pension starts before age 65, it will be reduced by 0.6% for each month (or 7.2% per year) before your 65th birthday. The maximum reduction, if you start your pension at age 60, is 36%. This reduction is permanent.

Does this mean if I retire at 60, each month I'm getting 99.4% of the previous month, or some fixed amount or what? Where does 36% come in?

If your pension starts after age 65, it will increase by 0.7% for each month (or 8.4% per year) after your 65th birthday. The maximum increase, if you start your pension at age 70, is 42%. The increase is permanent, and there are no more increases after age 70.

Similar kind of confusion here. They provide a graph, but to me it has no bearing on what they're describing.

If someone understands this, can you provide a progression over the years as to what someone would be getting? Say assume $1,000 as the default, what would retiring at 60 vs. 65 vs. 70 look like?