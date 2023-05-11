Hey so I don't see this in similar questions, so I'll post it. Basically, I've finally gotten a good job after several years of searching after I graduated uni. I'm making 80k starting and it's bound to go up (I think) since it's in software/engineering. I'm honestly at a bit of a loss as to what to spend my money on. All of my hobbies require little to no money (probably adapted to this lifestyle as a result of low income lol) such as gaming and reading.

This is definitely at least 3x more than I've made. Should I look into investing? If so, what kind, how high of risk (I'm in my 20's)? I could buy a house but I don't like the idea of being attached to one place. Maybe collect funko pops? Just kidding. Any advice is appreciated, thank you.