Hey so I don't see this in similar questions, so I'll post it. Basically, I've finally gotten a good job after several years of searching after I graduated uni. I'm making 80k starting and it's bound to go up (I think) since it's in software/engineering. I'm honestly at a bit of a loss as to what to spend my money on. All of my hobbies require little to no money (probably adapted to this lifestyle as a result of low income lol) such as gaming and reading.

This is definitely at least 3x more than I've made. Should I look into investing? If so, what kind, how high of risk (I'm in my 20's)? I could buy a house but I don't like the idea of being attached to one place. Maybe collect funko pops? Just kidding. Any advice is appreciated, thank you.

    I would build your savings up first. Funding an IRA isn't a bad idea other. Once you solidify the bases, buying a house isn't a bad idea.
    – Machavity
    1 hour ago
    I'll echo the suggestion to save. Investing can be a good method, especially if you impress to the advisor that you are seeking long term investment return. You are not "obligated" to spend money simply because you have it.
    – fred_dot_u
    1 hour ago

Assuming that you don't have credit card debt or student loans, then the things to focus on are:

  • Life happens fund to handle an unexpected bill like an emergency car repair.
  • Emergency fund. Three to six months to cover an employment gap.
  • Retirement.

When those things are covered, and yes you will probably be contributing money for retirement for many years, if you still have money leftover each month then you can start saving money to upgrade your housing situation.

A very wise man told me once “if you have money in the bank, that’s an excellent place for your money to be”.

I saved up some generous amount of money, then invested the money in a nice flat. Which was empty. Then I filled it with items that were so cheap I wouldn’t mind throwing away in a year or two, and very few selected expensive bits.

Make sure that you have enough cash to have total freedom. That’s the most valuable use of money.

