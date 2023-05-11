The FAFSA is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The form is used to look at your school expenses, income, and savings and determine how much you can afford to contribute to your college expenses.

Many schools require you to complete the form to be eligible for scholarships and grants even if the source of the funds isn't from the federal government.

Completing the form has no impact on your credit score. The government doesn't do a credit check. Students can even got a financial aid with no credit history.

If you then apply for private student loans, there will be a credit check, which can impact your score, but not any differently than any other time you apply for a loan.

I wouldn't think applying for a new loan would affect an existing mortgage, as long as we are keeping up with payments. But, I would like to be sure.

If you have a mortgage or car loan, then a decrease in your credit score will not impact your current loans. A low score will hurt you if you want to refinance or get another loan.