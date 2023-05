There is a 102% Collateral on Security lending. I assume the extra 2% is for normal ( non leveraged ETF/ stocks). The mark to market (plus2%) happens every day.

The problem that I see is with Lending of Leveraged ETFs, these ETFs can very easily swing more than 10% in a single day, so I wonder what a normal investor should do to mitigate the risk without giving away the security lending.

Note: this question is not asking tax effects of security lending