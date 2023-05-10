My parents received money from my grandmother to put a down payment for a house. After my parents purchased the home and put the house under their names, my grandmother moved in and eventually after 3 years she moved out. Now she wants her money back which my parents can't pay for. She suggested refinancing the house, but my dad doesn't want to do that. He also fears that she might try and sue for ownership of the house. If she tried to sue, can she win the house even if we have proof that she authorized the fund transfer and that the title is under my parents name and not hers?