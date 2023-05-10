My parents received money from my grandmother to put a down payment for a house. After my parents purchased the home and put the house under their names, my grandmother moved in and eventually after 3 years she moved out. Now she wants her money back which my parents can't pay for. She suggested refinancing the house, but my dad doesn't want to do that. He also fears that she might try and sue for ownership of the house. If she tried to sue, can she win the house even if we have proof that she authorized the fund transfer and that the title is under my parents name and not hers?
2What country? Is there any written agreement? How much money is it?– littleadv1 hour ago
This is the sort of thing to take to a family counseling specialist, rather than focusing on the legalities. Presuming that you care about your relationship with your grandmother's side of the family, you need to find a consensus that everyone can support, whether it's formally correct or not. (And what's formally correct depends on exactly what the original agreement was, which may never have been made explicit and written down.)– keshlam1 hour ago
@keshlam legalities do matter, and in order to reach a compromise one needs to know what the red lines are. If the grandmother is threatening to sue one might be interested to know if it is a bluff or a real risk.– littleadv1 hour ago
Granted, @littleadv. Though even a bluff or a completely misguided attempt may cost the family as a whole more angst and money than anyone wants. And an elderly person's connection with reality isn't always great. And guilt-trip has no legal bounds So while I agree that someone needs to establish the terms - if any - of the gift/loan we're at the time, I'm not sure that will be sufficient to resolve the issue, and it would be best if it wasn't necessary either. Work both aspects in parallel --try to get enough details to evaluate the legalities, but try to avoid having to rely on law.– keshlam1 hour ago
If it goes to court, financials may be the least of the damage done. It may help to get more of the extended family involved; it may not.– keshlam1 hour ago
