I was wondering what some of the reasons may be why shop receipts are required by law.

What would happen if they were not required? What could some resulting problems be?

What do receipts facilitate, besides simply allowing the purchaser to see how much they've spent (some shop owners also keep their own copies of the receipts, why is this useful to them, and why is it that some do and some don't)?

Also, can all of this be avoided with smartphones, smart POS machines, and software system implementations?

