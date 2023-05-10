This is U.S.-specific since I don't know the rules in other countries. Are you in the U.S.?

You can select specific shares to sell within your brokerage account, and you may have to change the selling rule to "specific shares/lot" to do that. Otherwise, most platforms will default to first-in-first-out (FIFO) or minimum tax impact (MinTax). If minimizing current-year taxes is the goal, MinTax should achieve that without needing to select specific tax lots.