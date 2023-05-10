I currently have my house listed for sale. A potential buyer came by today, liked the property and, as he was leaving, asked if I would sell as part of a 1031 exchange.

I understand why he would want to do a 1031 exchange. However, I don't understand why I would care that that's what he's doing.

My house is my primary residence, I'm looking to get into another primary residence, I've been in my home for over two years - all standard stuff to me.

Will his 1031 exchange cause complexity or delays in my selling my house to him?

Essentially, why would I care that the buyer is doing a 1031 exchange when buying my house?