I plan to invest heavily in real estate over the next 5-10 years. I recently graduated and started working a steady full-time job. I live in Florida, USA. I want to buy a duplex and rent the other half out to reduce my monthly housing costs while building equity.

However, the housing market has appreciated exponentially in areas around me and we are also dealing with increasingly high interest rates as the Feds attempt to combat inflation. I am trying to decide if I should continue to wait 1-3 years to enter the market or if it makes more sense to go ahead and purchase something.

The home would be $400k maximum, with a maximum down payment of $50k + closing costs. On the one hand I am worried my home will depreciate severely after a 2008 style housing market bubble burst and I will lose a ton of money on an eventual sale. Moreover, I will be locked in to a ~6% interest rate whereas if I wait I could get a much lower rate.

On the other hand, I wonder if it would still make sense given how much I could be saving on rent. Addition, the 30 year fixed loan, although not at an amazing rate, would be constant and not rise with inflation. And, if I lose a ton of equity but can still get my down payment out, then potentially in the end, worst case scenario is that it is just as if I continued renting the entire timing.

Curious for any thoughts on this from people already in the real-estate investing world. I have been doing a lot of self education in this area but have 0 real world experience.