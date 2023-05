Let's say a foreign company, FC, sells its goods in the US. At the start, 1 FCU (foreign currency unit) = 1 USD. Thirty-seven percent (37%) of FC's input costs are in FCU, the rest are in USD. At this exchange rate, FC's gross margins are 50% (denominated in USD).

If the value of USD falls and the new exchange rate is 1 FCU = 3 USD, what is the new gross margin (denominated in USD)?