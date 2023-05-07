Say I have a C-Corp that is holding my investments. I want to eventually cash out of my positions in the C-Corp and put the money into my Roth SDIRA LLC. Here is the plan my buddy and I have come up with. We would both sell the shares of our C-Corp to each other. We would then use our Roth SDIRA to buyback the shares (avoiding the self-dealing rule). When we do cash out our positions, we pay the corporate tax rate (lower than our income tax rate) and then pay our Roth SDIRA LLC dividends which will then not be taxed.

We think this is a great way to get our taxable investments into a tax free account and allow that extra cash to then grow tax free. Is this possible? Thanks!