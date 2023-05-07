0

Say I have a C-Corp that is holding my investments. I want to eventually cash out of my positions in the C-Corp and put the money into my Roth SDIRA LLC. Here is the plan my buddy and I have come up with. We would both sell the shares of our C-Corp to each other. We would then use our Roth SDIRA to buyback the shares (avoiding the self-dealing rule). When we do cash out our positions, we pay the corporate tax rate (lower than our income tax rate) and then pay our Roth SDIRA LLC dividends which will then not be taxed.

We think this is a great way to get our taxable investments into a tax free account and allow that extra cash to then grow tax free. Is this possible? Thanks!

Improve this question
New contributor
Billybob643 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

Is this possible?

Of course.

But the more interesting question is whether it is legal.

We would both sell the shares of our C-Corp to each other. We would then use our Roth SDIRA to buyback the shares (avoiding the self-dealing rule).

What you're describing is a plan that you and your buddy have come up with ("conspired" in legal terms) in order to avoid the detection of self-dealing ("avoiding the self-dealing rule"). You're not avoiding the self dealing since the plan is for your IRA to purchase your C-Corp from you, you're just using your friend as an intermediary in the premeditated scheme to circumvent the rules. Similarly your buddy is using you in his scheme to commit the same crime.

I suggest you discuss this with a criminal and a tax attorneys in order to better understand how long you'll be spending in prison, what would be the penalties, and the costs of legal representation during the trial, and the effect of a felony conviction on your life. If you decide that the benefit of slightly lower taxes outweigh the costs of all these things - then yes, sure, it's possible.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .