Risk-weighted assets are used in the calculation of the capital ratio.

Basel III, for example, establishes this common rule, and each regulatory approval establishes a specific required percentage.

The total capital ratio in the euro area is 8% based on Pillar 1, and the additional capital ratio is set by the ECB based on SREP (Pillar 2 Requriment (P2R) ). Of course, there are other additional buffers such as capital preservation buffers or countercyclical buffers.

To calculate ratio, the denominator of the ratio calculation uses the risk-weighted asset(RWA).

Is there any differnce betwwen the risk-weighted asset and total risk exposure amout ?

Total risk exposure amout(TREA) is used for calcaulting MREL(Minimum Requirment for own funds and Eligible Liabilites) in EU. TREA is defined on Article 92, paragraph (3) of Regulation (EU) No 575/2013;