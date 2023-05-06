Debt collector, particularly, Equifax is still reporting to credit bureaus and has COMPLETELY ignored my request for validation and verification (itemized bill) of the debt. I have copies and documentation of the request and the certified mail receipts and tracking numbers as proof that the request were in fact received.

What are the next steps as I’ve spent several weeks shouting and arguing with different supervisors as they repeatedly told me “there’s nothing we can do, contact the credit agency”. Obviously “contacting” the credit agency by phone isn’t the most feasible option as this could reset debt depending on the conversation. As stated in the paragraph above, I’ve already attempted to communicate through written request to no avail.

In scenarios such as there, how do I actually file a complaint and TRULY have a higher authority look into this? If I wanted to file a lawsuit and followed through with it to the bitter end would I possibly have I case? Do you think it’d even be worth it? At this point I feel like the agencies “daring” to take further action.