Looking for the technical answer of what actually happens during a stock trade. There's a lot of computers sending a lot of info back and forth to each other that seems extremely opaque or mystifying.

Hypothetically typical case:

Two retail investors exist, Alice and Bob.

Alice has shares of a commonly traded stock to sell It was previously issued by an Issuer and tracked by a Transfer Agent. Alice does not directly own her shares. They are held in book entry form by her broker. The broker's control of these shares is noted in book entry form by the Depository Trust Company. The actual name on the shares is "Cede & Co."

Bob wants to buy the commonly traded stock. Bob also has an institutional broker Bob interacts with and has a certain amount of money in his account to enact trades.

Alice talks to her broker and wants to get a certain amount of money. This translates into a certain number of shares to be offered. Based on a currently known price provided by a Market Data Aggregator.

Bob talks to his broker and wants to buy a certain money amount of commonly traded stock. Also translates into a certain number of shares.

Alice's broker pushes a button that initiates a sale Alice's broker's computer send "SomethingA" to either a Stock Exchange or a Market Maker. I believe this at least needs a "Sell" flag, the ISIN or CUSIP number, and quantity of shares.

Bob's broker pushes a button that initiates a buy Bob's broker's computer sends "SomethingB" to either a Stock Exchange or a Market Maker. I believe this needs the "Buy" flag, ISIN or CUSIP number, and quantity of shares.

In the case of a Stock Exchange, the buy and sell orders are added to the available orders An algorithm determines if buy/ask are equivalent If they are equivalent, then a sale between the two parties is initiated. "SomethingC" is sent to the Depository Trust Company by the exchange. "SomethingD" and "SomethingE" are sent to Alice's and Bob's brokers saying a trade was found. Requests transfer of share ownership from Alice and money from Bob. This starts the process of Clearing. If they are not equivalent, then a Market Maker, may buy Alice's shares and sell shares to Bob. Two messages are sent to the DTC for buy and sell separately. Two messages are sent to Alice's and Bob's brokers separately.

In the case of a Market Maker, then the Market Maker directly buys Alice's shares and sells shares to Bob Similar messaging as Market Maker case above. Not sure if these get listed on the exchange, or just happens with Market Maker internally.

Alice's broker's computer sends "SomethingF" for transfer of share ownership to the DTC.

Bob's broker's computer sends "SomethingG" to transfer money to the DTC

DTC exchanges "street name" or book entry ownership of the shares. Shares are still technically listed under Cede and Co. DTC sends "SomethingH" to Alice's broker's computer transferring money to Alice's account. DTC sends "SomethingI" to Bob's broker's computer transferring share ownership to Bob. DTC sends "SomethingJ" to Transfer Agent of Issuer notifying transfer of ownership, voting rights, dividend rights, ect...

Alice's and Bob's broker's computers send "SomethingK" and "SomethingL" acknowledging receipt of money and shares respectively.

Alice's broker's computer credits money to her account

Bob's broker's computer writes book entry ownership of the shares for Bob. This finishes the Settlement of the transaction.



Question: Does this process look even vaguely correct, and what parts are missing (if any)? There's a lot of "Something" being sent that I have no real idea what's actually being sent to anybody.