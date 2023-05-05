Looking for the technical answer of what actually happens during a stock trade. There's a lot of computers sending a lot of info back and forth to each other that seems extremely opaque or mystifying.
Hypothetically typical case:
- Two retail investors exist, Alice and Bob.
- Alice has shares of a commonly traded stock to sell
- It was previously issued by an Issuer and tracked by a Transfer Agent.
- Alice does not directly own her shares.
- They are held in book entry form by her broker.
- The broker's control of these shares is noted in book entry form by the Depository Trust Company.
- The actual name on the shares is "Cede & Co."
- Bob wants to buy the commonly traded stock.
- Bob also has an institutional broker Bob interacts with and has a certain amount of money in his account to enact trades.
- Alice talks to her broker and wants to get a certain amount of money.
- This translates into a certain number of shares to be offered.
- Based on a currently known price provided by a Market Data Aggregator.
- Bob talks to his broker and wants to buy a certain money amount of commonly traded stock.
- Also translates into a certain number of shares.
- Alice's broker pushes a button that initiates a sale
- Alice's broker's computer send "SomethingA" to either a Stock Exchange or a Market Maker.
- I believe this at least needs a "Sell" flag, the ISIN or CUSIP number, and quantity of shares.
- Bob's broker pushes a button that initiates a buy
- Bob's broker's computer sends "SomethingB" to either a Stock Exchange or a Market Maker.
- I believe this needs the "Buy" flag, ISIN or CUSIP number, and quantity of shares.
- In the case of a Stock Exchange, the buy and sell orders are added to the available orders
- An algorithm determines if buy/ask are equivalent
- If they are equivalent, then a sale between the two parties is initiated.
- "SomethingC" is sent to the Depository Trust Company by the exchange.
- "SomethingD" and "SomethingE" are sent to Alice's and Bob's brokers saying a trade was found.
- Requests transfer of share ownership from Alice and money from Bob.
- This starts the process of Clearing.
- If they are not equivalent, then a Market Maker, may buy Alice's shares and sell shares to Bob.
- Two messages are sent to the DTC for buy and sell separately.
- Two messages are sent to Alice's and Bob's brokers separately.
- In the case of a Market Maker, then the Market Maker directly buys Alice's shares and sells shares to Bob
- Similar messaging as Market Maker case above.
- Not sure if these get listed on the exchange, or just happens with Market Maker internally.
- Alice's broker's computer sends "SomethingF" for transfer of share ownership to the DTC.
- Bob's broker's computer sends "SomethingG" to transfer money to the DTC
- DTC exchanges "street name" or book entry ownership of the shares.
- Shares are still technically listed under Cede and Co.
- DTC sends "SomethingH" to Alice's broker's computer transferring money to Alice's account.
- DTC sends "SomethingI" to Bob's broker's computer transferring share ownership to Bob.
- DTC sends "SomethingJ" to Transfer Agent of Issuer notifying transfer of ownership, voting rights, dividend rights, ect...
- Alice's and Bob's broker's computers send "SomethingK" and "SomethingL" acknowledging receipt of money and shares respectively.
- Alice's broker's computer credits money to her account
- Bob's broker's computer writes book entry ownership of the shares for Bob.
- This finishes the Settlement of the transaction.
Question: Does this process look even vaguely correct, and what parts are missing (if any)? There's a lot of "Something" being sent that I have no real idea what's actually being sent to anybody.