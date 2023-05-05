Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including
Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Log in
Sign up
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
today
Viewed
5 times
I know that selling equity options results in a short term capital gains event regardless of how long you have the short position (
source). However, does the 60/40 rule apply for selling futures options?
mhoran_psprep
127k 14 14 gold badges 175 175 silver badges 351 351 bronze badges
You must
log in to answer this question.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our
Cookie Policy.
Accept all cookies
Necessary cookies only
Customize settings