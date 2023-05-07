I have an Instagram account where I post some content from time to time. Recently, I've been posting some images I created via AI, which I indicate in every post.

Today, I received a message where someone offers to purchase two of those images as NFTs, 7 ETH for each. I made the calculations, and that seems an absurd amount of money.

I'm 99.9% sure this is a scam, but as I'm not knowledgeable with anything about cryptos or NFTs, I fail to see how can it work or what risks it poses for me or my money. Also, while I've been googling it for a bit, everything I found explains me about the risks of buying NFTs or crypto, but nothing about selling it. Thus, I hoped you could give me some light about what I would be exposing myself if I were to accept his offer or something.

Update: I answered him asking for more info (which images and how to do the transaction), trying to understand his intentions, but being aware about not clicking any link, not downloading anything, not sharing any personal info. Here's what I got:

He tells me to "mint" the images on OpenSea. He doesn't provide any link for it, so I don't see any risk of phishing or something here. I googled about the platform, and scams related with it, and it seems more or less fair game, I think, as long as you are careful.

He tells me to set the price to 7 ETH and send him the link to buy it. Again, I would be doing this myself, so I see no option to "I tell you 7 ETH but I bid 7 Dogecoins which are worth far less". I would stay vigilant for it, anyway.

Again, he is not asking me to click on any link, to download a file, or to send him personal information or money. Any of these would make me block him imediately.

I would consider these green flags, but again, I'm not knowledgeable on the subject so I'm not sure about it. The apparent red flags (apart for the obvious "too good to be true", which it was striked me at first as a scam) are:

He now seems to try to instigate a sentiment of urgency on me ("mint them now", "I'll buy them now") which he didn't do before.

Some of his messages seem to come from a bot? He seems to repeat the same message or the same info a lot of times. I didn't noticed this when first posting the question as I didn't talked him yet.

The instagram account seems fake. 5 recent publications all on the same date, and no relevant info about him.

Again, I have no doubt this is a scam. But I completely fail to see what risks does it entail for me, the most it seems I can lose are two images that are not worth actually anything for me. And not understanding it makes me uncomfortable, so any clue you can give me will be greatly appreciated.