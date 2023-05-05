0

I have an Instagram account where I post some content from time to time. Recently, I've been posting some images I created via AI, which I indicate in every post.

Today, I received a message where someone offers me to buy two of those images as NFTs, 7 ETH for each. I made the calculations, and that seems an absurd ammount of money.

I'm 99'9% sure this is a scam, but as I'm not knowledgeable with anything about cryptos or NFTs, I fail to see how can it work or what risks it supposes for me or my money, and while I've been googling it for a bit, everything I found explains me about the risks of buying NFTs or crypto, but nothing about selling it, so I hoped you could give me some light about what I would be exposing myself if I were to accept his offer or something.

  • The theft will be in the details of how the transaction is conducted. You haven't told us enough yet, and may not have seen enough yet, for us to diagnose beyond that.
    – keshlam
    29 mins ago

