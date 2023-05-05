I have an Instagram account where I post some content from time to time. Recently, I've been posting some images I created via AI, which I indicate in every post.

Today, I received a message where someone offers me to buy two of those images as NFTs, 7 ETH for each. I made the calculations, and that seems an absurd ammount of money.

I'm 99'9% sure this is a scam, but as I'm not knowledgeable with anything about cryptos or NFTs, I fail to see how can it work or what risks it supposes for me or my money, and while I've been googling it for a bit, everything I found explains me about the risks of buying NFTs or crypto, but nothing about selling it, so I hoped you could give me some light about what I would be exposing myself if I were to accept his offer or something.