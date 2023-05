A person from India who gets an in-hand salary of Rs. 138,000 per month spends an average of Rs. 30,000 on needs and wants. He invests Rs. 4000 in NPS, Rs. 3000 in PPF, Rs. 529 in APY, and Rs. 2500 in LIC on a monthly basis. The remaining amount of around Rs. 97,000 is his savings, which go to his savings account.

How good is his budgeting strategy, and what investment suggestions would you like to give to this 31-year-old man?