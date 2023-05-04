If I understand correctly, if one transfers more than $17,000 to his girlfriend (not married) with whom he has a child then that would need to be reported on his gift tax return; And would consume his lifetime gift tax exemption.
However, what If he pays large child support to her? My understanding is that it would not need to be reported as gift, but:
- Do they need court order or can child support be voluntary?
- Are there limits how large such child support can be?
- Do they have to live separate?
- Does she have to use all of that money for child needs or can keep for herself too?
- Does it matter who claims child as dependent on their tax returns?