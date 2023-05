I've realized recently that in a best case scenario my wife and I will be able to cover our retirement expenses with my defined benefit pension plan along with our government pensions.

However, over and above that we may have significant cash that we don't need, and that we can pass along to our children.

My question is, which products or routes would I look into for maximizing interest from this principle, while protecting the principle itself? I'm in Canada if that makes a difference.