It will be helpful if I find answer for this. I was working in Germany and there I registered in some dating site which I forgot after I moved to India due to my medical tragedy and now in financial debt. I am receiving emails from collecting agency abilita gmbh to pay the annual fee though I deregistered yearly contract with that site later. I am unable to pay at this situation . they keep adding additional fee for not paying even though I told them my situation what will happen if I never pay them ? thanks