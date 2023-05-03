When reviewing $AAL on the Extended Hours chart on the 15-minute, 1-hour, and 1-day charts I can see that the 15-min and 1-hour are showing a bearish divergence, while the 1-day chart shows a bullish divergence. Which timeframe should take precedent as for the short term (1-2-3 day) direction?

Or maybe another way to ask this, if there "was" a divergence on the 1-day chart, how long does it remain as an indicator? It has been 5-days since the Higher Low RSI divergence on the 1-day, but the 1-hour and 15-minute divergences are from "today". Do the current short timeframe divergences essentially cancel out the higher timeframe?

The 1-Hour chart suggests that there is a PRICE/RSI Class A Bearish Divergence. Higher Highs on the Price and Lower Lows on the RSI:

The 15-minute chart suggests a similar setup:

However, on the otherhand, on the 1-Day chart, there is a Bullish Class A Price/RSI Divergence, where the price shows lower lows, and the RSI Higher Lows:

My reference for the divergences is from this graphic: