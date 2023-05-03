I'm a pilot. I'm considering maybe possibly building my own airplane from a kit. The problem is that the airframe, engine, propeller, and avionics all come from different suppliers. I don't want to have four different loans, with four times the payments, plus the hit to my credit rating that would cause, plus the risk that I could be turned down for one (for whatever reason), leaving me with an expensive but useless partially-assembled plane in my garage.
So, is it possible to get one single loan to buy all four pieces, with all four pieces as collateral, even though they all come from different companies? And would it be a good idea to do so, or is there another way to avoid the problems mentioned earlier?