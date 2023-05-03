I am renting my house in Ontario Canada, and claiming the rental income/expenses on my tax return. I know I can claim current repair expenses, but next year 2024, I have to replace the roof and carpets in the rental house. Can I claim these expenses as current or do I have to treat them as capital expenditures? I prefer not to claim any capital cost allowance, because I intend to move into the house in the future as my principal residence. If capital expenses, then I will add the expenses to my adjusted cost base when selling in the future.
