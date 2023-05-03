I had a dispute regarding a tip charge on my credit card when I dined in a restaurant. The tip amount which I signed to pay is $8.98 but the restaurant charged me $15.00. A few days later when I realized this, I filed a dispute with my credit card company and uploaded a picture of the receipt showing the details.

To my surprise, after a few seconds, I received the following message:

"We are happy to notify you that this case has been resolved in your favor. A credit for the disputed amount will be applied to your account. Any interest or fees that may have been added you your account as a result of this issue have also been corrected. We consider this investigation to be complete. A letter confirming case resolution has been sent via email, mail, or secure message at Discover.com."

I am amazed at how quickly my dispute was resolved (in literally seconds). Do they really have the time to review my description as well as check my uploaded receipt? I doubt it. Or does my credit company simply trust everything that I said? Who will pay for the disputed amount? The credit card company or the restaurant? Will the credit card company really contact the restaurant to verify all the details?