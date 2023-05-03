0

I had a dispute regarding a tip charge on my credit card when I dined in a restaurant. The tip amount which I signed to pay is $8.98 but the restaurant charged me $15.00. A few days later when I realized this, I filed a dispute with my credit card company and uploaded a picture of the receipt showing the details.

To my surprise, after a few seconds, I received the following message:

"We are happy to notify you that this case has been resolved in your favor. A credit for the disputed amount will be applied to your account. Any interest or fees that may have been added you your account as a result of this issue have also been corrected. We consider this investigation to be complete. A letter confirming case resolution has been sent via email, mail, or secure message at Discover.com."

I am amazed at how quickly my dispute was resolved (in literally seconds). Do they really have the time to review my description as well as check my uploaded receipt? I doubt it. Or does my credit company simply trust everything that I said? Who will pay for the disputed amount? The credit card company or the restaurant? Will the credit card company really contact the restaurant to verify all the details?

I would wager (without knowing any internal details of Discover's dispute processing) that they have a rule that says

  • If a person who has made fewer than X disputes previously
  • Files a dispute for less than Y dollars
  • For a transaction type that has a relatively high probability of being incorrect (and restaurant tips tend to be in that category since it's often a human trying to read terrible handwriting in order to do manual data entry)

that it's better to just automatically find in favor of the card holder and take the money back from the restaurant. It is unlikely that it would be worth the cost of labor for either Discover or the restaurant to have a human do any sort of investigation.

It's possible that Discover is able to have a machine read the receipt you posted and confirm the numbers you entered automatically. I'd bet on the low-tech solution but it might be reasonable for Discover to have built that sort of OCR based automated solution.

