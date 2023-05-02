In the US, I am aware of the term called ‘tax loss harvesting’ where capital losses can be used to offset up to $3000 income. Is there a similar method in the UK to do this?
-
tax loss harvesting is not just to deduct from regular income - it can also be used to reduce capital gains in a tax year– D Stanley1 hour ago
1 Answer
No. You can only carry the losses forward to offset against future capital gains.
It's hard to find a definitive statement of a negative, but this page from HMRC is pretty clear what you can do with losses and it doesn't include deducting them from income.