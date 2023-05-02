1

In the US, I am aware of the term called ‘tax loss harvesting’ where capital losses can be used to offset up to $3000 income. Is there a similar method in the UK to do this?

Improve this question
New contributor
lemon-agent5 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • tax loss harvesting is not just to deduct from regular income - it can also be used to reduce capital gains in a tax year
    – D Stanley
    1 hour ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
1

No. You can only carry the losses forward to offset against future capital gains.

It's hard to find a definitive statement of a negative, but this page from HMRC is pretty clear what you can do with losses and it doesn't include deducting them from income.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

lemon-agent5 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.