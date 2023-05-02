0

I am having a hard time trying to understand why buying call options are more profitable (if you predict the market right), compared to selling & buying stocks right away. Let me explain my confusion with an example:

Let's say the stock price of GME is currently 10 dollars. I buy a call option to have to right to buy it for 10 dollars, I pay 2 dollars for this. Then let's say that GME hits 20 dollars. I exercise my call option, and in the end I make 8 dollars of profit.

However, wouldn't I make more profit if I bought the share for 10 dollars, and sold it for 20 dollars? Wouldn't this approach give me 10 dollars of profit?

  • What is your percent return going from 2 dollars to 10, compared to going from 10 to 20?
    – AKdemy
    32 mins ago
  • Shouldn't I look at the return from 12 to 20? Since I spent 12 dollars (2 for the call option + 10 for actually buying the stock), to have 20 dollars in the end? Actually this is the part that confuses me. @AKdemy
    – Frenk Frenk
    7 mins ago

