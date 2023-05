I'm trying to calculate the compound return rate from multiple variables: the initial fund, the final fund and the period.

Suppose I have $10000 right now, if I can do a compound return rate at 10%, 10 years from now it would become $10000 * (1.1 ^ 10) = $25937 .

Now If I want the revenue to be $30000 after 10 years, how should I calculate the compound return rate?