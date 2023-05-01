I just learnt about nearby hospital's "uninsured patient discount" policy document that states:

The Uninsured Patient Discount will not apply to any item or service provided to a patient for which the Facility is required to collect a co-payment, coinsurance or deductible.

It seems that there is no low income requirement to qualify for this discount.

Do I understand correctly that for someone who went to ER and incurred $2,000 hospital bill:

If he or she was under HDHP, then they would need to pay whole $2,000 as they would be ineligible for "uninsured patient discount"? whereas if he or she was uninsured, then they after 40% discount would need to pay only $2,000*60%=$1,200.