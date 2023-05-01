0

I just learnt about nearby hospital's "uninsured patient discount" policy document that states:

The Uninsured Patient Discount will not apply to any item or service provided to a patient for which the Facility is required to collect a co-payment, coinsurance or deductible.

It seems that there is no low income requirement to qualify for this discount.

Do I understand correctly that for someone who went to ER and incurred $2,000 hospital bill:

  1. If he or she was under HDHP, then they would need to pay whole $2,000 as they would be ineligible for "uninsured patient discount"?
  2. whereas if he or she was uninsured, then they after 40% discount would need to pay only $2,000*60%=$1,200.

So, in other words, the break even point when HDHP makes more sense than simply being uninsured is actually much higher than deductible+premiums as uninsured patient discount also must be taken into account? Or am I missing something?

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.