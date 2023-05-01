It will depend on the terms of the "acquisition" and whether or not the stock has any value at that time. Worst case for you is that the FRC stock is worthless and you will have to pay the put holder $11 per share. Best case is that the stock has an acquisition value of more than $11 and you have to pay nothing (the options are worthless).

Considering it's trading at about $3.50 now, the current scenario is that you will lose around $7.50 per share (assuming that's close to the acquisition price).