In less than 1 hour I was able to open an account with Yuh. The process worked very well, only small bugs.

I could not find a web UI for Yuh. On the iPhone Yuh app, I log in with FaceID. Am totally confused why I don't have/need a username and password. This is the first account where I don't have username and password. Maybe a technical question, but I don't understand how this works?

What happens if my iPhone is lost, my AppleID is banned or I decide to use Google/Android garden?