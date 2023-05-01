I have a startup, and I would like to launch it in another country. The government of the destination country enforces me to get the support of a designated organization. I've reached out to one of them, an "angel investor group," and they require me to put a significant amount as "Escrow Investment." (they do impose other "expenses" additionally, however.) I rationally expect the "angel investor group" to facilitate with the financial hardships; while they've built up a new barrier. My first question is: what is it with the "Escrow Investment"?

While I see the "Escrow Investment" as an issue in the first place; however, they've offered to reduce their expenses fee and the "Escrow Investment" significantly (nearly 71%, which still renders to be a substantial sum of money, however!), provided a minimum of 10% equity from my startup (in addition to what the angles would rationally ask). This offer made my skeptical mind wonder if this "Escrow Investment" thing, is a setup to gain more! (like gaslighting me: they've created the problem and offered a solution too!) I might be totally wrong and lost. So please, shed some light on the matter.