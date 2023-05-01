0

I have a startup, and I would like to launch it in another country. The government of the destination country enforces me to get the support of a designated organization. I've reached out to one of them, an "angel investor group," and they require me to put a significant amount as "Escrow Investment." (they do impose other "expenses" additionally, however.) I rationally expect the "angel investor group" to facilitate with the financial hardships; while they've built up a new barrier. My first question is: what is it with the "Escrow Investment"?

While I see the "Escrow Investment" as an issue in the first place; however, they've offered to reduce their expenses fee and the "Escrow Investment" significantly (nearly 71%, which still renders to be a substantial sum of money, however!), provided a minimum of 10% equity from my startup (in addition to what the angles would rationally ask). This offer made my skeptical mind wonder if this "Escrow Investment" thing, is a setup to gain more! (like gaslighting me: they've created the problem and offered a solution too!) I might be totally wrong and lost. So please, shed some light on the matter.

Improve this question
1
  • I’m voting to close this question because it is not about personal finance.
    – littleadv
    8 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.