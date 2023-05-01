0

Context: working for a company in Quebec (Canada) that matches RRSP contributions.

When contributing to one's RRSP, the company contributes an additional amount on top (a percentage of the employee contribution up to a fixed amount).

In tax declarations to the CRA and Revenu Québec, what should one report as RRSP contributions?

  1. the total amount? (employee part + company part)
  2. or only the employee part?

My understanding after reading [Q1] and [Q2] is that:

  • the company contribution is declared by the employer as part of one's income, and as such it should be somewhere in the T4 and RL-1 slips (where?)
  • one should declare the total RRSP contribution (employee + company), thereby getting a tax break corresponding to that extra income
  • the CRA NoA's contribution limit is for the total contribution (employee + company) due to the reasons above

Is that correct?
Thanks!

[Q1] Do employer RRSP contributions show up as income on my T4?
[Q2] Do employer matching contributions in an RRSP count towards the contribution room?

