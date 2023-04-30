My mother passed away and left my sister and I her house. I was left 75% and my sister was left 25%. The house was appraised at 944K, based on the time (November 2022) of my mothers death.

I want to buy my sisters 25%, which she agreed too, as I will be living in the house and not selling my 75%.

Problem - Looking at current market data (April 30, 2023), I believe the house is worth less than the appraised 944K, as other houses in the neighborhood have recently been taken off the market (3-4 months ago) for being overpriced.

Questions - If I don't want to pay my sister 25% of 944K because I believe the house is worth less, is there any way to sell our house for less than the appraised value and then buy it myself, and pay her with the money from the sale? What are my best options here for paying the least amount possible to my sister and for taxes for a house I feel is overpriced, based on the appraisal value? I'm not sure about taxes, but it seems like if there was a sale (to me) then I would end up paying a lot in taxes and other costs that would exceed any costs incurred by not selling it on the open market to myself and just buying out my sisters 25%. The house is 100% payed off, so there are no monthly payments.

Any help or advice would be much appreciated.