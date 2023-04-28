The title asks for itself. Google gives a good number of resources (https://pawsathomecare.com/blog/pet-sitter-rates/) but I have never done this, and I haven't found articles for hobby dog sitters who also have a 9-5 full-time job. The dog owners will be on vacation, so they will let me stay at their house, which is probably what I will do to avoid driving back and forth between work, home, and the dog's house (pretty much a triangle). Typical 1 midday walk, 2 feeding/potty duties per day. Based on the cited article, I'm thinking of charging $80/day, but given that this is my first time, I feel like it's high and not comfortable offering such a rate, but I also don't want to waste my time by lowballing. It's likely to be paid in cash, i.e. no tax?
Maybe this is more suitable for Pets SE(?), but it's money related so I guess I'll ask here.