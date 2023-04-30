Some advice about setting a price

Don't lower your price because of your inexperience. Eventually you will have more experience and your customers will balk at paying a higher price for the same service after you have set an expectation for what it should cost.

Beyond covering your costs, you should price it based on what the market will bear. Research your competitors and set your price based on what people seem willing to pay in the market, not based on what you THINK it is worth.

Start higher than you think you can get and lower your prices until you hit a sweet spot where you capture enough customers to meet your capacity, but not so low that you have more than you can handle. It may even help you land business to show you are cutting prices. Everyone loves a deal. Raising prices later is a much tougher thing for customers to stomach.

If you find you have too much work. RAISE YOUR PRICES. You will lose some customers, but that is the point. Having not too many and too few.