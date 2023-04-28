I'm a dual resident of the UK and Country X for tax purposes. I'm not employed in the UK or Country X. However, I have a single company registered in Country X, which has regular income. The income goes to a bank in Country X.
My questions are:
- Do I have any tax obligations to the UK due to the income of my company that's registered in Country X?
- Would the type of the company (that's registered in Country X) being a sole proprietorship or an LLC make a difference here?
I would also appreciate any links to relevant sources.