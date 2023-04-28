I'm a dual resident of the UK and Country X for tax purposes. I'm not employed in the UK or Country X. However, I have a single company registered in Country X, which has regular income. The income goes to a bank in Country X.

My questions are:

Do I have any tax obligations to the UK due to the income of my company that's registered in Country X?

Would the type of the company (that's registered in Country X) being a sole proprietorship or an LLC make a difference here?

I would also appreciate any links to relevant sources.