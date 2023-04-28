0

I'm a dual resident of the UK and Country X for tax purposes. I'm not employed in the UK or Country X. However, I have a single company registered in Country X, which has regular income. The income goes to a bank in Country X.

My questions are:

  • Do I have any tax obligations to the UK due to the income of my company that's registered in Country X?
  • Would the type of the company (that's registered in Country X) being a sole proprietorship or an LLC make a difference here?

I would also appreciate any links to relevant sources.

Improve this question
New contributor
user122795 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

user122795 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy