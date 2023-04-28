-1

Once you have retired, assuming you are only living off a government pension and 401k, 457 and IRA savings do you still have to pay social security taxes and medicare taxes?

I usually see these taxes withheld when earning income from a job.

I don't know if drawing from accounts works the same way and I was wondering if pensions for example from the City of New York are taxed differently than regular income?

Do the answers to these questions depend on where you live (assuming its within the United States)?

1 Answer

Not usually, always. These taxes are on earned income and are either paid as withholdings for salaried employees or as part of Schedule SE taxes for self-employed individuals. For people with high enough earnings there's additional 0.9% medicare tax on income over $200K ($250K for MFJ).

If you have no earned income then you don't pay these taxes. These are Federal taxes, so it doesn't matter where in the US you live (in some cases you won't pay them on earned income if you don't live in the US at all, but are still a US taxpayer).

  • so since taking distributions from non roth accounts qualifies as income will these taxes be taken the normal way from them?
    – Sidharth Ghoshal
    1 hour ago
    @SidharthGhoshal these are not income taxes. Please read the answer again.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • I read you answer and still have my question. You said "these taxes are on earned income..." and I believe withdrawing from a non roth, regular 401k is considered "earned income" but is not subject to capital gains. So withdrawing from a 401k should result in paying medicare and social security taxes
    – Sidharth Ghoshal
    1 hour ago
    @SidharthGhoshal why would you believe that withdrawals from 401k are earned income? Earned income is income paid to you as compensation for personal services, your 401k plan is not paying you for any services.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

