Once you have retired, assuming you are only living off a government pension and 401k, 457 and IRA savings do you still have to pay social security taxes and medicare taxes?

I usually see these taxes withheld when earning income from a job.

I don't know if drawing from accounts works the same way and I was wondering if pensions for example from the City of New York are taxed differently than regular income?

Do the answers to these questions depend on where you live (assuming its within the United States)?