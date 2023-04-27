My husband and I moved for work in Nov. 2022 from Ontario to BC. We owned a home in Ontario which has been vacant since (could not be rented due to slow demand in winter time although we had been trying). We are not selling the place. Now, for tax-deductible expenses, I am reading

Many costs are deductible as moving expenses, including: 📷legal fees re the purchase of a new home, and any tax, fee or duty (other than GST or value-added tax) imposed on the transfer or registration of title to the new residence 📷costs re-maintaining the old residence, up to a maximum of $5,000, while the old residence is either vacant, or not occupied by any person who ordinarily resided with the taxpayer at the old residence immediately before the move, and while the old residence is not rented by the taxpayer to any other person. These costs are deductible as long as reasonable efforts are made to sell the old residence

My question is: