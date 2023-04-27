I want to give a new employee 5% of my startup vested over 2 years as compensation for labor. I do not want to just give them the stock, due to the tax implications for them. I want them to be able to chose when/if they aquire the stock. I also do not, however, want them to have to actually pay for the stock when/if they chose to aquire it. The simple solution in my mind was to give them stock options with a nominal strike price of like $0.01 per share or something like that. However I am now reading that granting stock options at a strike price below fair market value at the time of issuance is unethical and can be considered fraud:

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/o/optionsbackdating.asp

https://www.accountingtools.com/articles/stock-option-backdating.html

The reasoning seems to be something along the lines of "potential investors might be confused into thinking that when the options are exercised the company will be receiving more than what it actually will be". As a side note, this makes exactly 0 sense to me, because if this happens surely the problem is not that the strike price was below fair market value, but rather that this was not disclosed?

Be that as it may, I'm just looking for some sort of mechanism to achieve a case where:

I offer the employee 5% of my company, for free, vested over 2 years.

The employee gets to choose if and when they take the stock.

How can I achieve this?