Using the following as an example, for any equity (stock):

1/15 BUY 10 @ $100 6/15 BUY 5 @ $50 6/20 SELL 10 @ $30 6/22 BUY 99 @ $20

Are 5 shares a wash sale, or 10 shares, 15 shares, or 99 shares?

Then, on 7/23 or later, can one sell up to 99 shares and claim the full loss incurred from the 6/20 sale?

NerdWallet writes:

"If the wash sale rule did not exist, you could hypothetically sell assets any time they lost money and repurchase them the same day to capture capital losses without ever losing exposure to that investment."

Yes, but even with the wash sale rule, could you then repurchase later the same day, with the only downside being that you have to hold the new purchase for 30 days before you sell again?